'PM Imran Khan wants electronic voting system as soon as possible'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan wants elections to be conducted through an electronic system as soon as possible, said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday.

Sitting beside federal minister Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry said the prime minister sought an update every week on shifting the electoral process to electronic machines.

The government has voiced the demand for an electronic voting process ever since allegations of horse-trading and rigging were exchanged between the government and the Opposition parties after the recently-held Senate elections and the election for the post of Senate chairman.

"The PTI's politics is based on accountability and transparency of the polls," he said. "The government's team is working to ensure transparent elections [in future]."

The minister spoke about the PDM's Tuesday meeting in Islamabad, saying that "political orphans" of the alliance will never accept anything. Praising PM Imran Khan, the minister said ever since he got elected to power, the prime minister has been concerned with solving the problems of the poor.

Touching upon the economic situation of the country, Chaudhry said it was no easy task to pull the government out of an economic crisis. "Out of 85 enterprises, 51 are encountering losses," he said. "We will hold an audit of 10 important institutions that have been reporting losses," added the minister.



"The economy is on the right track; even the price of the US dollar is decreasing," said the minister.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the cabinet has approved the Ramazan package, adding that subsidies will be given on 19 essential items.

A Rs7.8bn package has been approved by the cabinet for utility stores," he said. "In utility stores, a subsidy of Rs40/kg on sugar will be provided while a Rs20/litre subsidy will be given on oil," he added.