Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion receive praise from Lil’ Kim on their Grammy wins

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Lil’ Kim congratulated two beautiful queens Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on their historic Grammy wins

Beyoncé won four awards out of her nine nominations. She also broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female (she now has 28 Grammys overall).

The two stars also achieved another milestone as they became the first-ever pair of women to be awarded the Best Rap Performance gong in Grammys history for ‘Savage (Beyoncé remix)’. Megan was also named Best New Artist.

Lil’ Kim shared the image and congratulated two beautiful queens on Instagram and wrote: "I have watched how hard you worked since you stepped on the scene consistent with your work and your love. You are an amazing talent. Always keep your head to the sky and know you have made your Mommy proud! You deserve it all!"

“You worked so hard to get to where you are and I knew that one day everything that you accomplished would be rewarded. You deserve every bit of recognition that you receive and thank you for inspiring all women to be independent and strong. You are EVERYTHING.”

The rapper added: "Congratulations on making HISTORY."

Billie Eilish – who won Record Of The Year award for ‘Everything I Wanted’ – paid tribute to Megan during her acceptance speech, saying: 'You deserve it, honestly. Genuinely, this goes to her.'

