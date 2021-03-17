Katy Perry sparks marriage rumours to father of her daughter Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry sparked rumors that she and Orlando Bloom have tied the knot after being spotted wearing a 'wedding ring' at a beach with him and their daughter.



In the picture, which went viral, the 36-year-old is potted wearing a gold band on her ring finger while taking a stroll in Hawaii on Monday.

Katy was looking stunning in purple leggings and a matching crop as she enjoyed a fun-filled day at a beach. She also wore a pink patterned face mask and baseball cap with the word 'Mama' printed on it.



The charming lady was seen hanging out with the 44-year-old Caribbean star, who was looking dashing in casual outfit, carrying their six-month-old baby on his back and his son Flynn, 10, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

Orlando Bloom and Katy first got together in 2016 but broke up the following year. They resumed their love story in 2018 and have gone from strength to strength ever since.