Adam Peaty received devastating message before wedding to Holly Ramsay

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty finally said, 'I do' in an intimate ceremony at Bath Abbey, with Holly walking down the aisle on the arm of her celebrity father, Gordon Ramsay.

Holly, 25, who became engaged to the Olympic swimmer, 30, on September, 12, 2024, appeared nervous as she made her way through a chaotic crowd before heading down the aisle to exchange vows with her partner.

However, Adam's parents were noticeably absent after a bitter family feud with his mother, Caroline, reportedly led to them being disinvited from the ceremony.

Adam's mother, Caroline, was said to be 'beside herself' with grief at missing what should have been one of the happiest days of her life.

Speaking from the council house where Adam grew up, the 59–year–old told The Mail on Sunday: 'I'm not going to be hurt like this again'.

She had told yesterday's Daily Mail that she felt as if Holly and Adam 'have cut my heart out.'

The media outlet also claimed that, moments before he walked into the abbey clutching the hand of his five–year–old son George, Adam Peaty was sent a devastating text message by his aunt Louise, who was also not invited to the wedding.

In it, she wrote: 'I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame.

'Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.'

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout.