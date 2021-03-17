Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Meghan Markle has not been contacted by the royal family after tell-all interview

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Meghan Markle has not been contacted by the British royal family following her and Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to Gayle King, the Duke of Sussex has had conversations with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William about the topics he and Meghan discussed with Winfrey.

However, she also said that the said conversations were anything but productive, adding that no one from the family or the Firm has contacted the duchess.

King said on CBS This Morning that she checked up on Harry and Meghan after the interview: “I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.”

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said.

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still,” she shared.

“No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.”

“I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant,” she said, adding that its “going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.” 

