Celine Dion vows to return to stage in birthday tribute to late father

The award-winning singer says her father's support motivates her to return to the stage again

Céline Dion is looking forward to the day she returns to the stage again seven years after her last show before her health battle began — all to feel her late father’s presence.

On Monday, March 2, the powerhouse singer shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her father Adhémar-Charles Dion — who passed away in 2003 at the age of 80 — vowing to him that she will perform again.

“Dear Dad.. There is not a single day that I do not think of you,” Dion, 57, began her message, which was typed entirely in French. “I will never forget when you came to my performances. You would give me standing ovations for each of my songs and Mom would always tug on your jacket to make you sit down,” she recalled, referring to her mother Thérèse Dion, who passed away in 2020.

Though her father is long gone, the My Heart Will Go On singer noted that she sees his face everyday in her children — Rene-Charles, 25, and 15-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — and in the mirror.

“I love you, and when I get back on stage, I know you will be there,” Dion expressed, making it clear that she isn’t done with performing just yet.

The acclaimed vocalist’s last concert was on July 5, 2019, at the BST Hyde Park, London. In 2022, she announced that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome — a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that significantly impacted her ability to perform.

In 2024, she cancelled her Courage World Tour as she admitted to fans that she was not ready to be back on stage again.

But in July that year, she made a surprise comeback with a breathtaking performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony.