Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Cara Delevingne says she was 'homophobic' and 'suicidal' before embracing pansexuality

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Cara Delevingne revealed 'she grew up in an old-fashioned household and didn’t know anyone who was gay'

Cara Delevingne dropped some major truthbombs while getting candid about her sexuality. 

The 28-year-old model said she was 'homophobic' and 'suicidal' before actually coming out her own self. 

In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara said, "I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up … I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of being [with] same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would never. That’s disgusting, ugh.’”

She continued, “I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life [to that] because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept.”

The Suicide Squad star revealed “there is still a part” of her that wishes she could “just be straight” instead, adding that it’s all “really complicated.” 

Cara added that her sexual orientation is “constantly changing.”

 “I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box — I’m an androgynous person’” she further explained. 

