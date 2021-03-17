Watch: Fazlur Rehman ignores Maryam Nawaz’s calls to take questions at PDM presser

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday postponed its decision to hold a long march against the PTI government.



The decision to postpone the long march caught many by surprise, even the parties within the Opposition alliance did not expect such an outcome from the PDM's meeting.

The internal divisions became more evident after the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman abruptly left the press conference held by the leaders after the PDM moot.

Fazl had come to attend the press conference and announce the decisions but unlike usual practice, he did not stay back to take questions from the media personnel.

Read more: Zardari apologises to Maryam over remarks about Nawaz in PDM meeting

As Fazl left the press conference, PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz called out to him, requesting him to take some questions, but he did not listen and left.

Later, in a conversation with Geo News, the PDM chief said that he never wanted to attend the press conference.

"I did not want to come to the press conference," Fazlur Rahman said later, adding that other PDM members had insisted that he address the press briefing.

"I made the announcement and left. What else could I have said?" Fazl questioned.

Read more: PDM puts off long march as PPP seeks time to respond on resignations

He also lashed out at his ally PPP saying that the "attitude of the PPP during the PDM meeting was undemocratic."

Fazl said that nine of the parties in the meeting were in favour of submitting resignations to the parliament, but the PPP was against it.

"The PPP has asked for some time to deliberate upon the decision, so the PDM will wait for a reply," Fazl said.

Read more: 'Didn't want to attend the PDM press conference but everyone insisted,' says Fazl

The PDM had earlier planned a long march to oust the PTI-led government on March 26.

But since the PPP has shown hesitation regarding the submission of resignations to the parliament and has asked for time, the march has been postponed.