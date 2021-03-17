Demi Lovato was 'shocked' by Max Ehrich's very public reaction to their split

Pop icon Demi Lovato has come clean about her dark past and substance abuse and also revealed her candid thoughts about her love life.



The former Disney star opened up about her past in her documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Talking about her broken engagement with Max Ehrich, the singer said: "I'm really sad that things ended the way that they did.”

"The good news is, I haven't picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I'm hanging in there. It's just [expletive],” she said.

"The video I made earlier wasn't an accurate representation of what I'm going through. So I thought this whole time that I didn't miss him. I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don't know how to give my heart to someone after this,” she continued.

"Honestly, what happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to," she said.



"It's just, like, of course that accelerated. I didn't even have my best friends to hang out with in quarantine. The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was," Lovato shared.



Lovato also revealed how she felt about his very public reaction to their breakup: "I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done."

"I feel like I'm actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now. I'm not willing to put a label on it right this second, and I think I will get there, but there's a lot of things that I have to do for myself first. I want to allow myself the ability to live my life in the most authentic form possible," she said.



Michael D. Ratner, director of the series, told ET why he decided to include the singer’s personal confessions about her life in the docuseries.

"That was powerful when she sent me the first video of herself putting on her best game face talking about pushing through and then later that night, she sent a different video where she was letting the tears out. She really was going there. She wasn't afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve,” he said.