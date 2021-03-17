Can't connect right now! retry
Piers Morgan says it’s time to stand up for Queen after Meghan, Harry interview

Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Piers Morgan has alleged that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are running a very ‘deliberate and malicious’ campaign to smear, defame and trash Britain, the monarchy and the royal family.

Sharing a throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter, Piers Morgan said “There's a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists.”

He also branded Meghan and Prince Harry’s behavior ‘disgusting’ and urged that it’s time to stand up for the Queen.

Piers Morgan said, “It's disgusting. Time to stand up for our Queen.”

Piers Morgan quit his role as presenter of GMB after Ofcom launched an investigation into his comments about Meghan Markle following her Oprah Winfrey interview on March 8.

As per reports, Ofcom has received 41,000 complaints and launched an investigation into ITV's Good Morning Britain about comments made by Piers over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with the US TV host.

