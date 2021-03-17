Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.4% in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Amna undergoes a coronavirus test. Photo: File
  • Positivity rate of coronavirus cases spikes to 8.4% in federal capital Wednesday.
  • District health officer says about 443 cases reported in Islamabad as of today.
  • Health official warns against imposition of more smart lockdowns in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases spiked up to 8.4% in the federal capital on Wednesday.

According to the district health officer, about 443 cases were reported in Islamabad as of today – which is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day this year.

In the last 24 hours, about 5,260 coronavirus tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 443 came back positive.

Read more: Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tests positive for coronavirus

Given the alarming numbers, the health official warned against the imposition of more smart lockdowns in the city.

“More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he stressed.

He also said that those in contact with the coronavirus patients are being traced, adding that health experts are closely monitoring the situation.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's textile exports decline 3.1% in February

Pakistan's textile exports decline 3.1% in February
Govt warns ECP of initiating contempt proceedings

Govt warns ECP of initiating contempt proceedings
Pakistan calls for equality in coronavirus vaccine distribution

Pakistan calls for equality in coronavirus vaccine distribution
Watch: Fazlur Rehman ignores Maryam Nawaz’s calls to take questions at PDM presser

Watch: Fazlur Rehman ignores Maryam Nawaz’s calls to take questions at PDM presser
100-year-old Pakistani gets coronavirus vaccine jab in Karachi

100-year-old Pakistani gets coronavirus vaccine jab in Karachi
Opinion polls show PML-N ahead of PTI in NA-75 Daska

Opinion polls show PML-N ahead of PTI in NA-75 Daska
Dr Ishrat Hussain says PAS posts in provinces cut by 604

Dr Ishrat Hussain says PAS posts in provinces cut by 604
National security beyond just defence: PM Imran Khan at Islamabad security dialogue

National security beyond just defence: PM Imran Khan at Islamabad security dialogue
ECP issues notices to PTI, scrutiny committee in foreign funding case

ECP issues notices to PTI, scrutiny committee in foreign funding case
'Didn't want to attend the PDM press conference but everyone insisted,' says Fazl

'Didn't want to attend the PDM press conference but everyone insisted,' says Fazl

Youth using TikTok like addiction, says PHC in detailed judgment

Youth using TikTok like addiction, says PHC in detailed judgment
Maryam Nawaz mocked institutions, made provocative statements in public, says NAB

Maryam Nawaz mocked institutions, made provocative statements in public, says NAB

Latest

view all