Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Player named in Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for coronavirus: PCB

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board logo. Photo: File

  • PCB says 35 tests were conducted out of which one returned positive.
  • Apart from the player who tested positive, the rest of the squad has been asked to assemble in Lahore on Thursday.
  • Training camp for the Pakistan squad expected to begin from Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that a player named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming series in South Africa and Zimbabwe has tested positive for coronavirus.

"A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player," said the PCB in a statement.

The PCB did not identify the player who tested positive.

The cricket board said barring the player that tested positive, the rest of the squad has been asked to assemble in Lahore on Thursday for the training camp. The camp will begin from Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The PCB said that the player who tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. 

Read more: How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?

"If he tests negative, only then will he be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested," said the PCB regarding the tested player's path to join the squad.

Pre-departure schedule of Cricket squad 

The PCB also released the training, practice and media conferences schedule of the squad.  

Friday, March  19:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam to hold virtual media conference at 11:15 am.

Pakistan team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1:00 pm onwards. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Saturday, March 20:

The Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4 pm. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Sunday, March 21:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30am.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Monday, March 22:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Tuesday, March 23:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30 am.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Wednesday, March 24:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. Photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Thursday, March 25:

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold pre-departure virtual media conference. The time will be confirmed closer to the date.

No training session has been scheduled for the day

Friday, March 26:

The team will depart for South Africa.

More From Sports:

Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga

Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga
Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time

Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time
UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts

UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts
PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment

PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment
Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans

Babar Azam has a Shaban message for fans
Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

Dhoni's new monk avatar stuns internet

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?

How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?
Pakistan cricket team to undergo first round of coronavirus testing tomorrow

Pakistan cricket team to undergo first round of coronavirus testing tomorrow
Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India finalist

Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India finalist
National Women Football Championship: Group B matches suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

National Women Football Championship: Group B matches suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus
Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed undergoes angiography after suffering heart attack in Lahore
Watch: When Umar Gul became first bowler to take 5 wickets in a Twenty20 international

Watch: When Umar Gul became first bowler to take 5 wickets in a Twenty20 international

Latest

view all