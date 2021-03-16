How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to take before South Africa tour?

Pakistan´s Mohammad Amir (left) is congratulated by South Africa´s Chris Morris after winning a T20I cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the SuperSport Park Stadium on February 6, 2019 in Pretoria. Photo: AFP

South Africa-bound Pakistan cricket team to undergo four COVID-19 tests before departure to South Africa



The series against South Africa starts with the opening one-dayer on April 2 in Pretoria.

After South Africa tour, team departs for Zimbabwe, where they will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Chevrons.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan cricket team scheduled to play T20Is and ODIs in South Africa next month will be getting tested for coronavirus four times before their departure for the series.

The first round of COVID-19 testing for the 35-member squad is today (Tuesday).



Officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board had said the tests will be taken at the players and officials' respective cities. The squad then gather in Lahore on March 18 for the second phase of the coronavirus tests.

The third and fourth rounds will take place on March 21 and 24 respectively, while the team will depart for South Africa on March 26, PCB officials said.

“All squad members will only leave their houses once they test negative. Upon their arrival for the short training camp in Lahore, the players as well as support staff will be tested again for Covid-19 on March 18,” a PCB official said.

PCB plans to start the national squad's training on March 19. However, the decision will be subject to approval from the Punjab government. The cricket board said it has reached out to the Punjab government in this regard. "We hope the government allows us to hold the camp," said a PCB official.

The officials noted the Punjab government had prohibited sporting activities in the province in light of the increasing coronavirus cases.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa from April 2 till April 16.

After the South Africa tour, the team will depart for Zimbabwe, where they will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Chevrons.

A chartered flight will take Pakistan cricketers from South Africa to Zimbabwe for the T20 and Test series. “Since the Emirates Airlines have already put their flights to Harare on hold, we have made arrangements for a special flight from South Africa to Harare and then from Zimbabwe to Lahore after the end of the tour," the official said.

