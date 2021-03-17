Pregnant Meghan Markle’s name for baby girl unveiled: report

Experts have shed light on the baby name they believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided upon for their unborn baby girl.

This claim was discussed at length by royal biographer Angela Levin. She told The Mirror, "I'm sure they will call her Diana. I think Harry would love that, and Meghan would be very proud because she would bring Diana close to him."

Experts believe nothing would be more special than if the name is announced close to the inauguration of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. Ms. Levin was quoted saying, "What would be extraordinary is if the baby was born within a few days of the unveiling of Diana’s statue in the summer."