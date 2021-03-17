'With talk of electronic voting system, new way being devised to steal elections'

PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a press conference alongside Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, on March 17, 2021. — YouTube

PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the government, with its talk of an electronic voting system, "is devising a new way of stealing elections".

"If someone takes the machines away or makes the data disappear then where will we go?" he asked, as he addressed a press conference alongside party colleagues Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He said the people devising these ways are those "who themselves are involved in stealing elections and who themselves came into power after the most controversial elections held in Pakistan's history".



Abbasi said this is "akin to a wolf taking care of sheep".

"And so this wolf is saying the election system must be handed over to them as they are bringing forth reforms and an inter parliamentary committee must be formed," he continued.

In further criticism, Abbasi said that all this is sought from a parliament "that is barely functional and has no respect for parliamentary rules".

"If the speaker knew of parliamentary rules, [he would not have been a silent spectator] when the premier took the name of five opposition leaders and bad-mouthed them. They were defamed and accused but the speaker remained silent," the former premier alleged.



"Who should join that speaker's parliamentary committee then? And how can they [conscionably] go?" he asked.

He regretted that the speaker "does not do" what the role requires of him.

"If the speaker has any courage, he must expunge those remarks from the prime minister's speech. This is his authority and his responsibility. That is, if he has any respect for the rules and any courage. If he wishes to remain unabashed and without shame and continue his employment, then he can go on," Abbasi said.

Speaking further of the parliament and the debates therein, he said "there has been no talk of the people, the inflation, sugar, wheat, electricity bills", adding that it is a forum where "raising your voice to speak for the people is prevented".

"The speaker stops you," he said, adding: "The speaker is supposed to be non-partisan and one who earns the opposition's respect."

More to follow.

