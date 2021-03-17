Can't connect right now! retry
BIEK issues model papers for more subjects

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

  • MCQs to carry 50% weightage.
  • Board issues papers on English, Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology.
  • Board issues model papers in bid to guide students and teachers.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) on Wednesday released model papers for more subjects, a day after it issued initial papers for the guidance of teachers and students.

The board issued model papers in a bid to guide the students and teachers as the exam will be conducted on the curtailed syllabus.

In the second phase, BIEK has issued papers for English, Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology — for both the first and second year.

Breakdown:

MCQ's — 50%

Short answer questions — 30%

Detailed answer questions — 20%



