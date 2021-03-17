BIEK issues model papers for more subjects

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) on Wednesday released model papers for more subjects, a day after it issued initial papers for the guidance of teachers and students.



The board issued model papers in a bid to guide the students and teachers as the exam will be conducted on the curtailed syllabus.

In the second phase, BIEK has issued papers for English, Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology — for both the first and second year.

Breakdown:

MCQ's — 50%

Short answer questions — 30%

Detailed answer questions — 20%







