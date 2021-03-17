Karachi University extends deadline for BA External Annual Exam 2020 form submission

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — File photo

KU extends deadline till April 1, 2021.

Says forms for the exams are available at the varsity.

Examination forms costs Rs100.

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Husain announced that KU would accept the examination forms and fees of BA (External) Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division till April 01, 2021.

He said candidates appearing in the BA part-I or II papers would pay fees of Rs4,850, whereas candidates of both parts would submit fees of Rs8,450, according to a statement from the varsity.

Candidates, who were registered in 2014 or earlier and would like to appear in BA External Annual Examinations 2020, would have to deposit fees of Rs3,000 in addition to their normal exam fees, he said.



The KU official asked the students to submit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the bank booths and branches located at the Silver Jubilee Gate after endorsement from the Examination Unit Counter Number 1 situated at the university's Silver Jubilee Gate.

The examination forms are available against the payment of Rs100 at the booths and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah situated in the KU.