Religious affairs ministry orders changing coronavirus prevention slogan

People standing in a queue, wearing masks to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus. Photo: File.

Pakistan's religious affairs ministry orders changing the slogan, 'we have to fight coronavirus, not be afraid of it'.

Advises using "Corona waba hai, ehtiyaat jis ki shifa'a hai [Coronavirus is a pandemic and its cure is precaution]" instead.

As of reporting time, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate is 6.06%, with 2,351 new infections and 61 deaths reported.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's religious affairs ministry on Wednesday ordered that the slogan used for coronavirus prevention campaigns should be changed from what appears to be an aggressive tone to a precaution-focused one.



The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a notification issued Wednesday evening that the use of the "slogan 'Corona se darna nahi, larna hei [We have to fight the coronavirus pandemic, not be afraid of it]' for the purpose of media/social media campaign/reporting shall be avoided".

"Instead, the following words shall be used: 'Corona waba hai, ehtiyaat jis ki shifa'a hai [Coronavirus is a pandemic and its cure is precaution]'," it advised.

As of reporting time, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate is 6.06%, with 2,351 new infections and 61 deaths reported, bumping up the total number of cases and deaths to 612,315 and 13,656, respectively.