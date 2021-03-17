Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Religious affairs ministry orders changing coronavirus prevention slogan

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

People standing in a queue, wearing masks to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus. Photo: File.
  • Pakistan's religious affairs ministry orders changing the slogan, 'we have to fight coronavirus, not be afraid of it'.
  • Advises using "Corona waba hai, ehtiyaat jis ki shifa'a hai [Coronavirus is a pandemic and its cure is precaution]" instead.
  • As of reporting time, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate is 6.06%, with 2,351 new infections and 61 deaths reported.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's religious affairs ministry on Wednesday ordered that the slogan used for coronavirus prevention campaigns should be changed from what appears to be an aggressive tone to a precaution-focused one.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a notification issued Wednesday evening that the use of the "slogan 'Corona se darna nahi, larna hei [We have to fight the coronavirus pandemic, not be afraid of it]' for the purpose of media/social media campaign/reporting shall be avoided".

"Instead, the following words shall be used: 'Corona waba hai, ehtiyaat jis ki shifa'a hai [Coronavirus is a pandemic and its cure is precaution]'," it advised.

As of reporting time, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate is 6.06%, with 2,351 new infections and 61 deaths reported, bumping up the total number of cases and deaths to 612,315 and 13,656, respectively.

