Thursday Mar 18 2021
Katherine Heigl says she is "bionic now"

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Actress Katherine Heigl said she underwent surgery for a herniated disc by getting two titanium plates inserted into her neck.

A herniated disc is commonly called slipped disc.

"I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr's and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life," said the former Grey's Anatomy star said in an Instagram post. She wrote a long note to inform her admirers about her health.

With a lot of praise for doctors and other hospital staff, she remarked: "Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Katherine Heigl, resonating positivity finished her post on a lighter note, saying, "Oh and happy ST. PATRICK'S DAY! Clearly I've been blessed with the luck of the Irish today!"

Taking to Instagram several days ago, the actress had also posted a video of herself and husband Josh Kelley showing them at a hospital. Her husband is seen addressing her in a joking way: "Ma'am, there is some bad news. Your brain is absolutely gorgeous."


