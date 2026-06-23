Zendaya, Tom Holland's post wedding photos mark new beginnings

Zendaya, Tom Holland's post wedding photos reveal new beginnings

Zendaya and Tom Holland are giving fans a rare look at their life together after quietly getting married earlier this year.



The couple, who have been together publicly since 2021, have kept their relationship private mostly even after their engagement was confirmed in 2025.

Zendaya recently shared a few photos from a Spider Man Brand New Day event in Rome, where the pair appeared together.

One image showed Tom gently kissing her head while she smiled for the camera, marking one of their first shared public posts since their wedding.

Fans quickly reacted to the post, flooding comments section with excitement over the rare moment of affection between the two stars.

The actor also posted his own pictures from the same event, including a shot of the couple holding hands on the red carpet.

He also shared his love for Rome and promoted the upcoming film release.

Tom later talked in an interview with Esquire, where he confirmed that the wedding did take place after online rumours spread through AI generated images.

He even cleared the question when asked if his family attended the wedding, to which he confirmed that they did.

The actor also opened up about his relationship with the Euphoria actress, saying that she is his best friend and someone who understands his life in a way no one else can.

Tom Holland shared that having her support makes him feel safe and happy in his personal and professional life.