Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's net worth revealed amid reports of divorce from Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Kanye West's net worth reportedly soared to $6.6 billion amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. 

The 43-year-old rapper's large part of income comes from his Yeezy fashion brand.

Kanye's sneaker and apparel business — now bolstered by Adidas AG and Gap Inc. — is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG, according to a media outlet.

The father-of-four has an additional $1.7 billion in assets, $122 million in cash and stock, and $110 from his music career.

The rapper, who often claimed to be undervalued, is worth of billions according to new documents. Yeezy’s partnership with international brands helped him increase his assets.

Kanye is currently facing a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian, but the couple reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement and neither party is contesting the terms of the document.

