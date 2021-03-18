Royals shielding Prince Philip from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fiasco

Prince Philip had spent the past month hospitalized, unaware of the bombshells being dropped on the royal family by the Sussex pair through their recent Oprah Winfrey interview.

After he returned to the Buckingham Palace and reunited with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the members, the Duke of Edinburgh is fiercely being shielded from the chaos that was unleashed on to the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from across the pond.

Katie Nicholl, famed royal commentator and writer, told 9Honey: “The family is very keen that he’s not aware of the full extent of the interview.”

Nicholl also said that while it would be “impossible for him to completely avoid it, efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout.”