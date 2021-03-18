Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez are taking it slow after reuniting in the Domican Republic 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez quashed all rumours of a split and reunited in Dominican Republic recently. 

According to an insider close to the couple, J.Lo and A-Rod are 'still engaged' but working through some problems. 

Amid all the tension, 'they are taking things slow,' the source said. 

"Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," the source revealed. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

The insider further said the Latino singer was "very much ready to give up" on their relationship but "she is happy they are still together." 

"Jennifer is struggling with trust issues," they explained. "They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged."

Meanwhile, a second source said, "Don't forget, this is the first time they have been apart in a year [as she films] and that can be hard. Whatever happened, they are working past it."

