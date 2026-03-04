 
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make romance Instagram-official

March 04, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton appear to have decided to keep their romance private, but they send enough signals to make their relationship status clear.

The 45-year-old reality star and the F1 champion, 41, took a trip to Lake Powell, Arizona for a little getaway before the race week started and they shared pictures of the same places on their respective Instagram Stories.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a nature-shot of rocks against the ocean, while Hamilton also shared a similar picture in the same location, of the sky.

Their getaway pictures came after the couple attended the Super Bowl together where they made headlines for showing PDA.

They were recently spotted walking together to a parked SUV, as reported by TMZ, seemingly after a date night.

Kardashian and Hamilton’s longtime friendship turned into a relationship recently after they noticed they had formed a strong chemistry after being in the same inner circles for more than a decade.

Before posting the twin pictures, the SKIMS founder subtly included Hamilton in an Instagram post by capturing him laughing behind her sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner as the three of them recorded a video together.

As for the professional athlete, he refused to discuss his romance with the fashion mogul when reporters in Bahrain asked about it, saying, “It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.”

