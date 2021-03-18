Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears filing lawsuit to get dad out of her personal affairs again

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Britney Spears has made clear through her lawyer that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs

Lawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacement of her father as her conservator in a long-running battle over control of her personal and financial affairs.

Her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told a court hearing on Wednesday that he would ask that Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer’s personal affairs, be made permanent. Ingham said he would present the petition at an April 27 hearing.

Britney Spears, now 39, has made clear through her lawyer in the past year that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs. A previous bid to remove him failed in August last year.

Montgomery, the singer’s care manager, took over from the singer’s father Jamie Spears after he suffered a bout of ill health. Jamie Spears remains legal guardian of his daughter’s financial affairs but is now sharing those duties with a financial institution.

A planned court review on Wednesday of the pop star’s finances was postponed for a month.

Jamie Spears was appointed conservator in 2008 after his daughter was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment following a widely publicized breakdown.

Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, noted last month the pop star had never requested the termination of the legal arrangement.

“This is a story about a fiercely loyal, loving, and dedicated father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her,” Thoreen told TV show Good Morning America in an interview. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours
BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’

BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’
Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade
Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Brad Pitt smolders in his latest photo shoot for menswear campaign

Brad Pitt smolders in his latest photo shoot for menswear campaign

Royals shielding Prince Philip from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fiasco

Royals shielding Prince Philip from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fiasco

Royal family in 'deep trauma and shock' over Meghan and Harry's explosive claims

Royal family in 'deep trauma and shock' over Meghan and Harry's explosive claims

Jennifer Lopez was considering parting ways with Alex Rodriguez since months

Jennifer Lopez was considering parting ways with Alex Rodriguez since months
Prince William 'extremely protective' of Kate Middleton after Meghan-Harry fiasco

Prince William 'extremely protective' of Kate Middleton after Meghan-Harry fiasco

Latest

view all