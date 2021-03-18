Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 18 2021
Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Tom Felton and Emma Watson's relationship remains platonic, regardless of what the tabloids suggest

British stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton have shared a close friendship with each other having spent ample time together on the sets of Harry Potter for years.

And while the two have made headlines together, their relationship remains platonic, regardless of what the tabloids suggest.

That being said, there were some romantic feelings involved from Watson’s side who previously admitted to having a crush on Felton owing to his ‘bad boy’ charm.

Per Elite Daily, the Little Women actor revealed during her interview on The Jonathan Ross Show that she was heartbroken and still is a bit after finding out Felton saw her as a ‘little sister.’

“Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older, and he had a skateboard, and that just did it really. (Tom) used to do tricks on it,” she said.

“He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart,” she said, adding: “Still does.” 

