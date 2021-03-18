Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 18 2021
Chrissy Tiegen, Kris Jenner wage a 'slap' war amid 'top secret' project

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Chrissy Tiegen, Kris Jenner wage a ‘slap’ war amid ‘top secret’ project

Chrissy Tiegen and Kris Jenner recently started an all-out slapping war in preparation for their top secret project promotion.

Teigen showed off her slap fest with momager Kris Jenner on Instagram Stories via a 15 second clip for Safely.

In the video, listed ‘coming soon’ a text appears and reads, “Chrissy Teigen has the dream life, the dream home, the dream husband...but still has one dream to chase. For my next thing I want some extra help from the branding master herself Kris Jenner.”

In between however, fans see glimpses of both Teigen and Jenner ‘slapping it out’ with another text screen featuring the words, "Sign up to be the first to know.”

