Kangana Ranaut reacts to rumours about her heading towards politics

Kangana recently set the record straight about speculation regarding her probable shift towards politics

B-Town's most controversial star Kangana Ranaut has sparked rumours about her heading towards politics owing to her outspoken and fierce personality.

The Tannu Weds Mannu star recently set the record straight about speculation regarding her probable shift towards politics.

Kangana was responding to a tweet that claimed she will take part in the by-polls to Mandi Lok Sabha seat following the demise of the sitting MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Hitting back at the claim, Kangana said: "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Loksabha elections, HP population is hardly 60/70 lakhs, no poverty/crime.”

“If I get into politics I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks," she added.