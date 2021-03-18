Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 18 2021
Sindh Assembly membership of Faryal Talpur, Malik Asad Sikander suspended over rising dog bite cases

  • Sindh High Court says dog bite cases are increasing rapidly day-by-day, which shows that elected MPAs have failed to provide facilities to poor people.
  • SHC warns that membership of other lawmakers could also be suspended if they do not supervise the ongoing drive against dog bites.
  • SHC also demands clarification from Sindh Assembly secretary for not complying with court orders. 

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Thursday suspended the membership of PPP lawmakers Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikander from the provincial assembly over increasing dog bite cases within their constituency.

The SHC, in its written order, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the memberships of the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Ratodero and Jamshoro. Talpur and Asad were the MPAs elected from those two areas.

“The dog bite cases are increasing rapidly day-by-day, which shows that all the MPAs being elected have failed to provide facilities to the poor people of their constituencies, especially, in aforesaid pointed out Taluka and district. In such a situation, the membership of MPAs elected from Rata dero and Jamshoro is hereby suspended," read the order.

The bench directed that the copy of the order be sent to the provincial election commissioner to issue a notification regarding the suspension of membership of the MPAs.

Read more: Stray dog bites 5 including 3 children at Karachi's Teen Talwar

Apart from the two, the bench also warned that membership of other lawmakers could be suspended if they do not supervise the ongoing drive against dog bites.

“Remaining members of provincial assembly are once again directed to supervise the ongoing drive against dog bite cases, and ensure that in future no dog bite case happens and if any case of dog bite is reported, the member of provincial assembly of that constituency shall be held responsible and their membership may be suspended,” read the order.

The bench also berated the Sindh Assembly secretary for not complying with court orders. It directed the official to explain the non-compliance of court orders.

SHC warns lawmakers of membership suspension

Last month, the bench had ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective MPA elected from that area will be suspended.

The court's remarks came during the hearing of a case related to stray dogs biting people in the province. In response, the judges presiding over the case gave "strong remarks".

Read more: MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC

Responding to the judge, the public prosecutor said that MPAs have nothing to do with the incidents of dog bites, to which the judge said they knew to whom the respective officers paid commissions — and that the MPA must ensure people's safety.

During the hearing, the officers had presented reports on which the court expressed dissatisfaction and adjourned the hearing till March 16. 

