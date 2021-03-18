Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: With stick in hand, PML-N's Capt Safdar runs after man who threw egg at him

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

PESHAWAR: PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar on Thursday ran after a man who threw an egg at him outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen walking outside the court premises with a few workers by his side and journalists when a man throws an egg.

The egg did not hit the PML-N leader but instead, a party worker standing close to Safdar. The man can then be seen running away from the reporters and journalists as Captain Safdar, stick in hand, chases after him.

Read more: Eggs, ink thrown at Shahbaz Gill on visit to Lahore High Court

The man got onto a rickshaw and managed to flee temporarily before he was caught by people near the Cantt Railway Station and was handed over to police.

The incident takes place a few days after PTI's Dr Shahbaz Gill was hit with eggs outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The premier's special assistant subsequently went for a check-up at Lahore's Mayo Hospital, where doctors told him the chemical in the ink had caused an infection in his left eye.

Doctors at Lahore's Mayo Hospital bandaged Gill's eye after treatment.

During the attack earlier in the day, ink had been smeared on the hand and forehead of the premier's aide. Gill, however, mostly remained unharmed.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan gets vaccinated for coronavirus

PM Imran Khan gets vaccinated for coronavirus
PDM chief Fazl says anti-govt movement is very much alive

PDM chief Fazl says anti-govt movement is very much alive
We get five-year mandates, so accountability should be done after every 5 years: PM

We get five-year mandates, so accountability should be done after every 5 years: PM
Complete text of COAS Gen Bajwa's speech at Islamabad Security Dialogue

Complete text of COAS Gen Bajwa's speech at Islamabad Security Dialogue
Sindh Assembly membership of Faryal Talpur, Malik Asad Sikander suspended over rising dog bite cases

Sindh Assembly membership of Faryal Talpur, Malik Asad Sikander suspended over rising dog bite cases
'Great people to fly with': PIA flight staffer wins social media for act of kindness

'Great people to fly with': PIA flight staffer wins social media for act of kindness
The Moscow Format: Can it bring peace to Afghanistan?

The Moscow Format: Can it bring peace to Afghanistan?
Unsettled disputes dragging South Asia back to poverty and under-development: Gen Bajwa

Unsettled disputes dragging South Asia back to poverty and under-development: Gen Bajwa
Voters blame PTI, PML-N for rigging in NA 75 Daska polls: surveys

Voters blame PTI, PML-N for rigging in NA 75 Daska polls: surveys
NAB issues fresh summons against Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind land case

NAB issues fresh summons against Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind land case
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Asad Umar says new strain spreads faster and is more deadly

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Asad Umar says new strain spreads faster and is more deadly
Naya Pakistan Housing project: PM Imran Khan distributes houses, flats among labourers

Naya Pakistan Housing project: PM Imran Khan distributes houses, flats among labourers

Latest

view all