Watch: With stick in hand, PML-N's Capt Safdar runs after man who threw egg at him

PESHAWAR: PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar on Thursday ran after a man who threw an egg at him outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC).



In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen walking outside the court premises with a few workers by his side and journalists when a man throws an egg.



The egg did not hit the PML-N leader but instead, a party worker standing close to Safdar. The man can then be seen running away from the reporters and journalists as Captain Safdar, stick in hand, chases after him.



The man got onto a rickshaw and managed to flee temporarily before he was caught by people near the Cantt Railway Station and was handed over to police.



The incident takes place a few days after PTI's Dr Shahbaz Gill was hit with eggs outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).



The premier's special assistant subsequently went for a check-up at Lahore's Mayo Hospital, where doctors told him the chemical in the ink had caused an infection in his left eye.

Doctors at Lahore's Mayo Hospital bandaged Gill's eye after treatment.

During the attack earlier in the day, ink had been smeared on the hand and forehead of the premier's aide. Gill, however, mostly remained unharmed.