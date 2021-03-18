Can't connect right now! retry
Minal Khan, Saboor Aly called out over donning western attire in leaked images

Minal Khan, Saboor Aly called out over donning western attire in leaked images

Minal Khan and Saboor Aly have come under fire at the hands of trolls, all for choosing to accessorize with western attire at evnets.

The bashing began as an online debate once pictures from their upcoming talk-show show were leaked to the public.

At that moment many began to wonder about the societal changes that began taking place in high profile circles, as well as the growing interest in western style clothing.

Others were purely shell-shocked and could help but speak out. “Astaghfurullah! Minal aunty kitni behaya hogayi hain (Oh God! How immodest Minal has become).”

“Afsos hota hai ke modernisation k naam par kiss tarha Pakistan apni sakafat aur usool khota ja raha hai (It is upsetting to see how Pakistan is gradually losing its culture and principles in the name of modernisation).”


