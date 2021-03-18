Ertugrul star pays tribute to Turkish soldiers who lost their lives during World War I

Turkish actor Engin Altan on Thursday paid tribute to Turkish solders who embraced martyrdom during Gallipoli Campaign in World War I.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star shared a picture of Turkish flag and soldiers and wrote, "To all our martyrs with respect and gratitude."

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 105 years ago in the Gallipoli Campaign in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.



During the campaign Britain, France and Russia, sought to weaken the Ottoman Empire, one of the Central Powers, by taking control of the Turkish straits

