Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul star pays tribute to Turkish soldiers who lost their lives during World War I

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Turkish actor Engin Altan on Thursday paid tribute to Turkish solders who embraced martyrdom during Gallipoli Campaign in World War I.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star shared a picture of Turkish flag and soldiers and wrote, "To all our martyrs with respect and gratitude."

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 105 years ago in the Gallipoli Campaign in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.

During the campaign  Britain, France and Russia, sought to weaken the Ottoman Empire, one of the Central Powers, by taking control of the Turkish straits

More From Entertainment:

Ellen DeGeneres to be Gwen Stefani's maid of honour on her wedding?

Ellen DeGeneres to be Gwen Stefani's maid of honour on her wedding?
Rob Kardashian 'works on his health' as he turns 34

Rob Kardashian 'works on his health' as he turns 34
No, Chris Evans is not reprising his Captain America role

No, Chris Evans is not reprising his Captain America role
'Meghan and Harry have not learnt a thing from privacy battle,' blasts relationship expert

'Meghan and Harry have not learnt a thing from privacy battle,' blasts relationship expert

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight
Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid
Chrissy Tiegen, Kris Jenner wage a ‘slap’ war amid ‘top secret’ project

Chrissy Tiegen, Kris Jenner wage a ‘slap’ war amid ‘top secret’ project
Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her

Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her
Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Prince Charles’ decision to cut Prince Harry off financially officially unearthed

Prince Charles’ decision to cut Prince Harry off financially officially unearthed
Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours

Latest

view all