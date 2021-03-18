Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant sues deputies behind leaking Kobe Bryant crash photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Vanessa Bryant has disclosed the names of four LA county deputies who were reportedly behind leaking photos of the helicopter crash which took the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna as well as others.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, she posted numerous court documents signaling out Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales.

According to the amendment obtained by E! News, she accuses the quartet for invasion of privacy and violating the 14th amendment of the US Constitution.

It is said that Mejia took photos of the crash site and sent them to the personal numbers of two deputies which includes Cruz.

Cruz, who stood guard at the site, shared the unauthorized photos with his niece and other public members.

The document states: "Before displaying the photos, Cruz made a crude remark about the state of the victims' remains."

Russell in particular had allegedly requested Cruz that the photos be sent to him which he later shared with a friend. 

Versales had reportedly sent the photos to multiple sheriff personnel and showed them to his wife. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyers say wife beater case verdict 'plainly wrong'

Johnny Depp lawyers say wife beater case verdict 'plainly wrong'
Gwen Stefani proposes ‘maid of honor’ rights to Ellen DeGeneres

Gwen Stefani proposes ‘maid of honor’ rights to Ellen DeGeneres
'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' illuminates Marvel's post-blip world

'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' illuminates Marvel's post-blip world
Suga details future dreams for BTS after 2021 Grammy snub

Suga details future dreams for BTS after 2021 Grammy snub
Ertugrul star pays tribute to Turkish soldiers who lost their lives during World War I

Ertugrul star pays tribute to Turkish soldiers who lost their lives during World War I
Ellen DeGeneres to be Gwen Stefani's maid of honour on her wedding?

Ellen DeGeneres to be Gwen Stefani's maid of honour on her wedding?
Rob Kardashian 'works on his health' as he turns 34

Rob Kardashian 'works on his health' as he turns 34
No, Chris Evans is not reprising his Captain America role

No, Chris Evans is not reprising his Captain America role
'Meghan and Harry have not learnt a thing from privacy battle,' blasts relationship expert

'Meghan and Harry have not learnt a thing from privacy battle,' blasts relationship expert

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight
Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid

Latest

view all