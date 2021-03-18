BTS win a Guinness world record title with Dynamite

BTS have made their mark on the world with a Guinness world title for their hit song Dynamite and ARMYs are rejoicing in the historic win.

The official report by Guinness World Records dub the song one of the world’s “Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours. Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours. Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.”

This title was previously held by BLACKPINK’s song How You Like, and overtook BTS’s Boy With Luv to claim its place.