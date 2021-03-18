Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry's royal feud: Diana's brother reluctant to get involved

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Prince Harry had unproductive conversations with his Prince William and father Prince Charles after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While media is speculating whether Harry and William will reunite in July to mark the death anniversary of their mother Prince Diana, their uncle Charles Spencer has remained reluctant to get involved in the royal feud between his nephews.

As thousands of people reacted to his nephew Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, royal fans thought Spencer would also share his reaction on social media.

Charles Spencer, however, chose not to comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview in which serious allegations were levelled against the British royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian's hopes of second child dashed after news of pregnancy risk

Khloe Kardashian's hopes of second child dashed after news of pregnancy risk
How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut

How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut
Zayn Malik wants to collaborate with country music star Chris Stapleton

Zayn Malik wants to collaborate with country music star Chris Stapleton
Demi Lovato had 'physical reaction' to watching her own docuseries

Demi Lovato had 'physical reaction' to watching her own docuseries

Prince William and Prince Harry likely to meet: report

Prince William and Prince Harry likely to meet: report

BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’

BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’
BTS win a Guinness world record title with 'Dynamite'

BTS win a Guinness world record title with 'Dynamite'
Johnny Depp lawyers say wife beater case verdict 'plainly wrong'

Johnny Depp lawyers say wife beater case verdict 'plainly wrong'
Gwen Stefani proposes ‘maid of honor’ rights to Ellen DeGeneres

Gwen Stefani proposes ‘maid of honor’ rights to Ellen DeGeneres
'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' illuminates Marvel's post-blip world

'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' illuminates Marvel's post-blip world
Vanessa Bryant sues deputies behind leaking Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant sues deputies behind leaking Kobe Bryant crash photos
Suga details future dreams for BTS after 2021 Grammy snub

Suga details future dreams for BTS after 2021 Grammy snub

Latest

view all