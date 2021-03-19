Kris Jenner shares thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split

Kris Jenner has broken her silence on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, saying 'all I want is for those two kids to be happy'.

Kim officially filed paperwork to end her seven-year marriage to Kanye last month over 'irreconcilable differences'.

Jenner, during her appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia, was asked by the host 'how Kimye are doing', to which the 65-year-old replied: "Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime… there’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye. The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive, so all I want is for those two kids to be happy."

She added: "That’s what you want as a mum. I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay."

Co-host Jackie Henderson questioned if their divorce will play out in the final season of KUWTK, to which Kris responded as saying: "You might. I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, as we haven’t even seen the first show yet. ‘I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time. ‘Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time, so when she feels like it I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say."

Kim and Kanye - who share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – have yet to publicly address the news, however Kris Jenner has broken her silence over their split in her latest interview.