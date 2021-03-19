Top PML-N leader says PDM to adopt new strategy if PPP does not resign

Senior PML-N leader says PDM will have to revise its strategy if the PPP thinks that the solution to the problem lies in this “failed assembly”.

Khaqan Abbasi says the country cannot make development until it is run according to the Constitution

PML-N leader says parliamentary system cannot run without Opposition.

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition alliance will adopt a new strategy for its anti-government movement if PPP does not resign from the assemblies, senior PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Thursday.



Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the experiment of rigging and ‘hybrid’ failed in 2018, therefore, the country’s system must be changed according to the Constitution.

To a question, he said that the parliamentary system cannot run without Opposition.

The former premier said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will move forward with the consultation of nine parties if the PPP did not resign.

He said the PDM will have to revise its strategy if the PPP thinks that the solution to the problem lies in this “failed assembly”.

Shahid Khaqan said the PML-N would have kept sitting in the assemblies if it wished to do politics only. He said the problem cannot be resolved with no-confidence motion, sending the government packing or fresh elections.

The former PM said the country cannot make development until it is run according to the Constitution adding that the theft of the 2018 elections caused the problems the country is facing today.

“We are asking as to who is running the country. If someone considers that problems can be solved by wrapping up democracy then they must know that such moves bite the dust thrice and same would be the fate of such adventure in future,” he said.

“We would voluntarily go to jail if country’s problems can be solved with it,” he added.

Fazl contacts Nawaz, Zardari

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif on Thursday to disucss the situation after the resignation fiasco during the PDM meeting.

The PDM had an important meeting on Tuesday after which the alliance announced it had decided to postpone its anti-government long march, which was scheduled to begin March 26.

Nine parties of the PDM had given their approval to resigning from the Parliament but the PPP had objected to the move. The party sought time from the alliance and said it would make up its mind in a meeting of its Central Executive Committee. The meeting has been called in the first week of April.

During their discussion, Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed Opposition lawmakers' resignations from the Parliament and the PDM’s strategy for the coming days, sources told Geo News.

Sources said that Nawaz and Fazl decided that if the PPP does not agree to resign from the Parliament then the other nine political parties that are part of the PDM will announce their plan of action.

According to sources, both Fazl and Nawaz decided to summon an important meeting of the PDM after PPP makes its decision.

The two leaders also discussed a "Jail Bharo Tehreek" option — a form of protest in which where people get themselves voluntarily arrested in large numbers to fill prisons.

Zardari, Fazl agree to continue PDM alliance

Earlier, Fazl had discussed matters relating to the Opposition alliance with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources said the two leaders spoke over the phone and agreed to continue the PDM alliance.

"The two leaders also agreed on holding negotiations to settle contentious issues," said sources.

"Asif Zardari informed Fazl about the PPP's decision to convene a CEC meeting on April 4," added sources.

The two leaders discussed the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate as well. According to sources they agreed on moving the court against Yousaf Raza Gillani's defeat in the Senate chairman election.