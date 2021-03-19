‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ surpasses 100 million views in historic move

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ episodes have officially surpassed 100+ million views on YouTube

Geo News’ hit series Khuda Aur Muhabbat has surpassed all local industry milestones in its blazing trajectory, and has officially crossed the 100+ million view count.

With barely five episodes into circulation for season three, this series has already made history on the Pakistani market and has even overtaken YouTube’s top trends multiple times in a row.

Check it out below:

The view count for the entire season stands at a jaw dropping 111 million and counting.

While episode 1 has already garnered 31 million, episode 2 racked in 23, episode 3 clocked in over 23 million, episode stands at 19 million and episode 5 is already at 17 million.



For those unversed, Khuda Aur Mohabbat is a cinematic rendition of Hashim Nadeem’s book by the same name and revolves around the relationship between Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan’s characters.