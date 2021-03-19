Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 19 2021
Kate Middleton emulates Princess Diana while making public speeches, says expert

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Kate Middleton is the spitting image of Princess Diana whenever she talks to the people, speech expert claims 

Kate Middleton tries to emulate her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, while interacting with the public in her speeches. 

According to speech expert and voiceover artist Jon Briggs, the Duchess of Cambridge is like a spitting image of Diana whenever she talks to the people. 

"The Royals are generally pretty adept at talking to complete strangers - it goes with the territory. But these sorts of conversations pre-Covid were generally not seen or heard a great deal."

Comparing Kate with Diana, he added, ""Kate will adopt a listening position. Her head is slightly tilted to one side, much like William's mother Princess Diana used to do.

"It's a position that says 'I'm interested and listening to you - and ensuring that you know my status doesn't get in the way of this conversation.'"

He continued, "Her style of speech echoes that of Princess Diana, and she and Sophie Wessex as younger female royals sound most alike. Generationally there is much less difference between the two of them than say Princess Anne or the Queen."

