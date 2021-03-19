Can't connect right now! retry
Villagers in Rohri kill cheetah for hunting their cattle

Friday Mar 19, 2021

  • Villagers kill cheetah for hunting their cattle
  • People complain of lack of action by wildlife department
  • One cheetah killed, another manages to flee

Villagers in Rohri managed to catch and kill a cheetah on Friday while another fled from area.

According to reports, the villagers were able to track a cheetah with the help of sniffer dogs. The cheetah, according to the people of the village, had made their lives miserable by hunting and killing their cattle.

When the carnivorous animal came out to prey, the villagers tracked it down and managed to kill it while another cheetah escaped.

The villagers spoke to Geo News to say that they had repeatedly informed the wildlife department on several occasions about the cheetah killing their livestock but they hadn't taken any action.

People complained that even after receiving reports of the cheetah's killing, the staffers at the wildlife department had not arrived in the area.

