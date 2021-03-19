Can't connect right now! retry
Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

  • Outdoor dining to close by 10 pm in Islamabad
  • No commercial activity as well as dining (indoor or outdoor) in Islamabad on weekends
  • Takeaways allowed 24 hours during the week

ISLAMABAD: As coronavirus cases rise across the capital city, authorities have imposed new restrictions on the public in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.4% in Islamabad

According to a notification by the city's district magistrate, " outdoor dining in restaurants will be closed at 10:00 pm in the Federal Capital during the weekdays, and for the weekends (Saturday& Sunday)."

The notification clarified that for the "safe days" (Saturday and Sunday) indoor and outdoor dining as well as other commercial activities will remain suspended.

Read more: Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tests positive for coronavirus

Authorities clarified that takeaway service by restaurants has not been included in the notification.

"However, takeaway activity of restaurants does not fall under this restriction and will continue subject to observation of COViD-19 SOP," read the notification.

Positivity rate climbs to 8.4% in Islamabad 

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases spiked up to 8.4% in the federal capital, Geo News had reported on Wednesday.

According to the district health officer, about 443 cases were reported in Islamabad on Wednesday – which remains the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day this year in the city.

Given the alarming numbers, the health official had warned against the imposition of more smart lockdowns in the city.

“More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he had stressed.

He had also said that those in contact with the coronavirus patients are being traced, adding that health experts are closely monitoring the situation.

