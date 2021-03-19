Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting

Hailey Bieber revealed which tattoo she got as a teen which she would never get today.

Speaking on Elle, the model candidly shared about her "20-something" tattoos and revealed that a small handgun inked inside of her middle finger of her left hand is something she "would never" get in the present day.

She elaborated that she got it because her 18-year-old self thought "it was cool" and looking back the 24-year-old realised that she no longer wanted the ink because of guns being violent.

"I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent," she told the publication. 

She even spoke about the thought in an Instagram post with a photo of the ink. She wrote: "Tbh I don't know why I have this tattoo...just another story to tell lol. It is what it is."



