Saturday Mar 20 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry shares how he coped with the loss of Princess Diana at age 12

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Prince Harry is opening up about the loss of Princess Diana to children who also lost parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Penning down a foreword for a special children’s book titled Hospital by the Hill, the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his late mother Princess Diana.

“If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” said Harry who lost Diana at the age of 12.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support,” he continued.

“We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true,” he added. 

