Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Darren Sammy in Malam Jabba. Photo: Twitter/Darren Sammy

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy said on Friday that he was "super grateful" that he got to discover Pakistan after the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I was disappointed [that] the PSL got postponed, but I’m super grateful," tweeted the T20I world Cup winner.

The former cricketer said he was grateful as he got to "discover the beauty of Pakistan outside of cricket".

The cricketer, who is currently in Swat, also enjoyed ziplining during the trip.

Sammy himself did not talk about the ziplining experience, but the Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal shared the news on his Twitter. 

"First ever zipline experience in Malam Jabba and it was just great...Pakistan is so beautiful," said Akmal. 

He also thanked Peshawar Zalmi for arranging the "family trip to Malam Jabba".

After the postponement of the PSL earlier this month, Peshawar Zalmi's Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy have stayed back in Pakistan.

Read more: Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

The players have been visiting different cities of the country and enjoying their stay in the country.  

PSL's sixth edition was postponed on March 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament — which started on February 20.

