Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
GSDSports Desk

Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

By
GSDSports Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Darren Sammy takes a selfie with fans in Islamabad. — Geo.tv/via Faizan Lakhani 

Peshawar Zalmi's Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy, and some players from the teams' squad were seen "chilling" with people, following the suspension of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth-edition.

The players could be seen sharing food and taking selfies with fans in Islamabad. Unfortunately, they appeared to not be following coronavirus safety measures.

PSL's sixth edition was postponed on March 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament — which started on February 20.

Several foreign players have departed to their respective countries after the tournament was suspended, however, Amla and Sammy have prolonged their stay due to some professional commitments.

Darren Sammy and Hasim Amla eating  food in Islamabad. — Geo.tv/via Faizan Lakhani
Kamran Akmal shakes hands with a fan in Islamabad. —  Geo.tv/via Faizan Lakhani
Kamran Akmal can be seen with fans a fan in Islamabad. — Geo.tv/via Faizan Lakhani

