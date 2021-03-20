Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama

Former costar of Meghan Markle from Suits, D.B. Woodside is fiercely defending her in the midst of her intensifying battle with the Firm.

Woodside praised the Duchess of Sussex to the skies as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight’s Katie Krause and commented on the drama that was unleashed after her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I'm going to say this because this is one of those things that's really, really made me angry. Meghan is one of the sweetest, nicest, most intelligent, thoughtful human beings that I have ever met in my life," he said.

"Meghan went out of her way to always see how I was doing, to just talk to me when we didn't have any scenes together, but we might just be on set at the same time. She is an amazing human being. And it bothers me so much what's happening to her because I know that what they're saying is untrue,” he continued.

"It's very, very upsetting. And just to be direct, it's [expletive]. It seems to me there are people who are setting her up to be the fall person. There's people who are setting her up to blame her for something. And listen, every single one of us as human beings, we've had bad days,” he said.

“Maybe we've sent not the best email. Who cares about that? Give me a break. Every single one of us has left a message that we might think, 'Oh, I was crabby that day.' Every single one of us,” he added.

"It just seems to me, these people are really reaching for any little thing that they can reach for. And all I have to say is that she's one of the most incredible human beings that I've ever had the pleasure of working with,” he shared.

"She's incredibly smart and generous and kind and lovely and thoughtful. I mean, I can go on and on and on. So I wish her nothing but the best. And I just hope people over in Britain, excuse my French, leave her the [expletive] alone,” he said.

The actor also spoke about the last time he was in contact with her, saying: "I think the last time, it was one of the last times I was on set on Suits before she left -- but he has nothing but fond memories of their brief time together.”

"I remember it was in between takes and we were about to move into another scene or something. And she was sitting, talking to Sarah [Rafferty] in Gabriel [Macht]'s office. And I came in, and then Sarah stepped out, and so Meghan and I were talking while they were setting up the next shot. I just can't say enough nice things about her,” he recalled.