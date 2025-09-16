Luciane Buchanan reveals rare truth about exiting 'The Night Agent'

Netflix’s The Night Agent will return without one of its central stars. Luciane Buchanan has confirmed she will not reprise her role as Rose Larkin in the upcoming third season.

Buchanan starred opposite Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland in the first two seasons of the hit political thriller, portraying the tech entrepreneur-turned-sidekick who aided the rogue FBI agent.

“As much as that show has been so amazing, especially for my career — being a lead on a U.S. show from little New Zealand was such a whirlwind — the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2,” Buchanan told Deadline.

According to People, Season 2 concluded with Peter and Rose stopping a deadly attack on the UN headquarters in New York, before parting ways when Peter urged her not to seek him out again.

“We don’t get to see what happens to Rose,” Buchanan said of her exit. “But I think it’s a really exciting time for the show, and who knows, it’s not a goodbye forever.”

Moreover, the actress revealed she learned shortly after Season 2 premiered in January that her character would not be returning.

She praised the creative team for choosing not to reduce Rose’s role, adding, “If it makes sense to a story, I’ll do that. If it doesn’t, let’s not force that.”

Showrunner Shawn Ryan echoed that sentiment, telling Deadline, “We always envisioned the show as telling a new story each season with a revolving cast, and the story we broke for Season 3, much to our chagrin, didn’t have a satisfying place for Rose.”

While Buchanan has moved on to star alongside Jason Momoa in Apple TV+’s Chief of War, she hasn’t ruled out a return to The Night Agent, “Maybe we’ll make a little cameo along the way.”