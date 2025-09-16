Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade give love another shot: Source

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli rekindle romance: Source

Jacob Elordi, and Olivia Jade Giannulli are getting back after their reported split last month.

Following Elordi and Giannulli recent appearance together at the premiere of Elordi's new film, a source confirmed to People that the 25-year-old media personality and the Euphoria star are "seeing each other again."

"Even though they’ve been on and off, they still talk all the time and remained close friends," the acquaintance said of Elordi and Giannulli, on-and-off-again relationship.

One of the reasons for the apparent rekindling of romance could be that the influencer's family adore Elordi and they have common friends.

"Her family really likes him and they have the same circle of friends,”

This news came after Giannulli joined Elordi at the Toronto International Film Festival to show him support at the screening of his movie Frankenstein.

Though Elordi walked the red carpet alone ahead of the premiere of his new film, Giannulli joined him after he finished on the carpet, as per People.

Elordi and Giannulli sparked dating rumors after the actors parted ways from model and actress Kaia Gerber, and was spotted chatting over a coffee back in late 2021.

They later called off their “casual” dating, in August 2022 but soon reconciled and were photographed spending quality time on a getaway in Italy in June 2023.

In 2024, sources confirmed they were dating until recent split news in August 2025.

Later that month, Giannulli speculated of dating Glen Powell after the pair was spotted enjoying dinner in New York.