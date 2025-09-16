 
HBO boss shares major update on 'Euphoria' S3

HBO's CEO, Casey Bloys, reveals when season three of 'Euphoria' will be released

September 16, 2025

'Euphoria' season 3 to arrive in 2026

Euphoria's third season is one of the most anticipated series on HBO Max. Now its CEO Casey Bloys has an update on the series premiere.

When asked about the release date in an interview with Variety, the head says, "It’ll be the spring, but we don’t have a date confirmed yet."

Notably, the forthcoming season has tapped the Academy-winning composer Hans Zimmer for the score with Labrinth.

“It’s an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson,” the 68-year-old added.

He continued, "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences."

"Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music."

Labrinth, similarly, shared his reaction to working with the Dune composer: “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film scores, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x.”

Not to mention, the series creator Sam Levinson also said, “It’s a true honor to be working alongside Hans."

"I wrote this season to the score of ‘Interstellar’ and ‘True Romance.’ So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning."

“I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights," he concluded.

