Critics share verdict on 'Gen V' season 2

Critics get honest about season 2 of 'Gen V'

Ahead of the dropping of the first three episodes of season two of Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, the critics have shared their verdict.



The response is, certainly, not critically acclaimed; however, several reviewers, despite this, say it's worth watching.

Variety's review read, "Gen V is not at the peak of its (super)powers in Season 2, but a diminished version of this concept is still a highly watchable one."

In a similar vein, IGN's piece expressed that while "Gen V made a strong start in Season 1, Season 2 didn't fully sustain this momentum immediately. But the series only improves as it moves forward and deepens the drama for Marie and her circle of wannabe superhero friends."

The Empire's review states, "Gen V has levelled-up for season two thanks to its ability to balance the franchise’s signature cartoonish graphic grossness with three-dimensional character work. Forget Compound V – inject another five seasons of this straight into our veins."

In line with this, Slash Film's report says, "Still, Gen V does just enough to provide thrills and twists galore to keep its core audience happy, including one heck of a killer finale that helps redeem much of the lower points of the season — even if it ultimately feels like yet another bridge to the next season of "The Boys," when all's said and done."'

Gen V season 2 will arrive on Prime Video on Sept 17.